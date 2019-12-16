From Sushmita Sen to Suniel Shetty: Celebs who look way hotter now than they did in the previous decade

As the decade comes to end, here's a list of celebrities who look way hotter now than they did in the previous decade.
We all grow older with every passing year, however, some people age gracefully. They age like fine wine and prove to us that age is nothing more than a number. These Bollywood celebrities have done just that! Maintaining their charm throughout the passing decades here's a list of all the Bollywood hotties who are killing it even after their 40's:
Sushmita Sen
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has definitely aged like fine wine. Her fitness regime and the banter with two lovely daughters is a treat for fans on social media. And of course, PDA with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl!
Hrithik Roshan
He became a force to recon with back in 2000 with his debut and his looks and charms have been led to people calling him a 'Greek God' in Hindi film industry. Now the actor has been listed among the most handsome men in the world.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is by far one of the fittest divas of Bollywood as of now. From nailing the most difficult yoga postures, to keeping it glamorous on the red carpet, the 46-year-old is aging in reverse.
R Madhavan
Actor R Madhavan knows how to age and has been proving it on his social media handle with his stunning pictures. The actor made us all go weak in our knees with his lover boy performance in the 2001 Hindi film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein opposite actress Dia Mirza.
Rahul Khanna
Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna’s son and actor Akshaye Khanna’s brother Rahul Khanna hasn’t been quite active on the big screen over the years. That being said, he carved a niche for himself in the grapevine industry, and till date is an actor who can get people ogling.
Neena Gupta
Neena is slaying in her 60's and she is probably the best example of how one has aged like fine wine.
Shilpa Shetty
Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has already made a mark on the industry for having a svelte figure. The actress who swears by yoga, is certainly reaping the benefits in her 40s.
Suniel Shetty
Suniel is currently breaking the internet with his looks. If there's one man on this planet who can look good with grey hair, it's him!
