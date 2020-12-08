From Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' to 'Money Heist' - most tweeted topics of 2020 in India

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan and the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara ruled the virtual world of Twitter in 2020 among Bollywood topics, while Bigg Boss was the hottest subject from the small screen.

According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay and late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman had the top entertainment tweets of 2020 in India.

Sushant's last film Dil Bechara led Hindi film conversations, with Mirzapur 2 and Bigg Boss emerging as the most talked-about web and television shows of 2020.

Popular Spanish show Money Heist was the most talked-about international web series of 2020 in this country, while the most retweeted tweet in Indian entertainment was Vijay's selfie with his fans in February.

In July, Big B took to Twitter to share that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, and that has become the most liked and quoted tweet of the year.

"Black Panther" star Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. The tweet sharing the news of his demise was the most retweeted, liked and quoted tweet in India, in the area of global entertainment.

While Dil Bechara was the most talked-about Hindi film of the year, Bigg Boss garnered attention among the audience as the most talked-about Hindi TV show of the year. Web series too were a big favourite among entertainment seekers.

While the much-awaited Mirzapur 2 led web series conversations, viewers also celebrated global shows of different languages, with Money Heist being the most talked-about international web series in India. The show also made it to the top three most talked-about web series of the year in India.

Among Bollywood topics, Dil Bechara was followed by the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad and Gunjan Saxena featuring Janhvi Kapoor.

Naagin 4 was second among Most Tweeted About TV Shows of 2020 in India, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The results are based on the total number of retweets /likes /quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15 this year.