From Suhana to Ira - 6 daddy's little girls who have grown up to be sexy divas

Debates and opinions are still in the air about nepotism which is in Bollywood but there are a bunch of star kids who are slaying all around the internet and social media, stealing all the thunder from their superstar dads. Talking of which there are few names that are ruling include SRK's daughter Suhana Khan to Ajay Devgn's daughter Nyasa.
Amid all trolling and receiving a flack from fans they are all going strong and putting their best foot forward. Lets take a look at how these girls are flaunting and grooving in latest fashion:
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan is the top most kid on this list. just like her dad she knows how to treat her fans and set social media on fire by posting hot sexy and fashionable pictures. She even made it to the Vogue's cover
Ira Khan
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is fast turning into a social media sensation. The star kid often shares her hot and steamy pictures which breaks the internet in every possible way. Her recent photoshoot has become a talk of the town.
Sara Ali Khan
Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan is also in this list. Sara Ali Khan has taken fashion goals on a new level. The actress can flaunt all kinds of couture. Be it casual athleisure or ethnic ensemble, Sara can nail them all with ease.
Nysa Devgn
Nysa who is just 16 years old and the most younger starkis in this list sets the social on fire with her rare public appearances. It seems kajol makes sure whenever her kid will be out she will become a talk of the town. In the most recent outing paparazzi's lenses caught her outside the salon which made her fans crazy.
Krishna Shroff
Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister made her internet debut little late but she made sure that her arrival on social media will spread like a fire and she successfully done it.
Trishala Dutta
Sanjay Dutt's daughter who doesn't really come in front of paps but her Instagram profile is the proff that she's stealing all the thunder from her dad. Trishala's social media is all about
