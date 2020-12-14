From Sonam Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan: 8 celebs who made most insensitive/tone-deaf comments in 2020

Bollywood celebs aren’t new to “foot in the mouth” moments, especially on social media. Be it current affairs or the unending debate on nepotism – B-towns folks have witnessed their share of embarrassment in 2020, followed by brutal trolling.
Here are some who made the most insensitive and tone-deaf comments this year.
Sonam Kapoor
The 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death took an unexpected turn after Sonam Kapoor said she acknowledges her privilege and that is her 'karma' to be born to her parents.
On the occasion of Father's Day, Kapoor tweeted, "Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my father’s daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud."
Saif Ali Khan
In an interaction with The Quint, Khan spoke about getting back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was his bizarre comparison between acting and working in hospitals that signalled another tone-deaf statement.
Saif said, "During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital".
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana in an interview with Times Now said that Urmila Matondkar is a soft porn star and is not known for acting. She said, “I know it is very blatant but she's not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porns right?”
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan created a stir on the internet after she reportedly shared an 'All Lives Matter' post on Instagram. Khan drew criticism for the picture which said 'All Lives Matter' striking the word 'black' on the post.
Amid the massive outrage over George Floyd's death and the brutal killing of an elephant in Kerala, Sara shared the picture which is an illustrational drawing of hands of different colours, with an additional picture of the trunk of an elephant.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also called out her 'All Lives Matter' post. In the picture, the imprint of a black hand can be seen on Tamannaah's face. Sharing the picture, she captioned it: "Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld"
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview where the actress spoke about nepotism stated: "The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (Are you going to watch the films? Don't go). Nobody has forced you."
Vidya Balan
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan thanked the novel coronavirus for bringing life to a standstill, and for stopping us for a while, and making us realise the gift of life. The actress posted a video to convey her thoughts, where she says: "Thank you coronavirus for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan reacted sharply to trolls in an open letter he wrote while being treated for COVID-19. He penned the note to anonymous trolls who had been wishing his death due to the novel coronavirus. "they write to tell me... 'I hope you die with this Covid". "Hey Mr Anonymous... you do not even write your Father's name... because you do not know who Fathered you..." " If by God's grace I live and survive you shall have to be 'weathering' the 'swipe' storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers. All I shall say to them is... 'thok do saale ko'," he added.
