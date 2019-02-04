From Sanjay Dutt to Sonali Bendre, 18 Bollywood celebs and their battle with cancer

For Bollywood celebs, cancer is one such battle where they've had to deal with self and ulterior pressures that come with it as a person of showbiz.

While some succumb to the disease, others turned into heroes, who inspire us to stay on the battlefield of life and come out victorious.

From survivors to those who were consumed by this fatal illness, here are 18 Bollywood celebs who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Sanjay Dutt - Lung Cancer