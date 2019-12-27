From Sonakshi Sinha to Varun Dhawan: Here's how B-Town wished Salman Khan on 54th birthday

Megastar Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday and celebrated the big day with his family and friends from the industry at his brother Sohail Khan's residence.

Besides the grand party, wishes poured in for the actor on social media on the occasion.

Khan's 'Dabangg' co-star Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.

"S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan," she captioned the picture.