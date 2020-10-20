From ‘Shool’ to ‘Jai Gangaajal’ – 6 movies that reflect the political scenario in Bihar

Cinema has been touted to mirror social, political and cultural issues onscreen. As the state of Bihar gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, we look at films that essayed the ground reality in a larger than life format and made waves at the box office.
Damul (1984)
Filmmaker Prakash Jha is best known for setting his narratives on India’s political scenario. ‘Damul’ which means ‘bonded until death’ stars Annu Kapoor, Sreela Majumdar, Manohar Singh, Deepti Naval, Ranjan Kamath and Pyare Mohan Sahay in lead roles. The film is based on the story Kaalsootra, by Shaiwal, a native of Gaya district of Bihar. It won the National Award for Best Feature Film.
Shool (1999)
‘Shool’ derived from the word ‘Trishool’ – meaning Trident is an action-crime film written and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. It features Manoj Najpayee and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. portrays the politician-criminal nexus in Bihar and its effect on the life of an honest police officer. The film gained popularity for its special song "Main Aayi Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne" featuring Shilpa Shetty.
Gangaajal (2003)
Starring Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari and Daya Shankar Pandey, this Prakash Jha film is based on the 1980 Bhagalpur blindings in the state of Bihar. It refers to a series of incidents when the police blinded 31 individuals under trial by pouring acid into their eyes.
Apaharan (2005)
‘Apaharan’ (2005) starring Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu and Nana Patekar is based on the clashing ideologies between a father and son set in the backdrop of the kidnapping racket in the eastern state of Bihar.
Manjhi – The Mountain Man (2015)
Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, the film is based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi. Manjhi, widely known as the "Mountain Man", a poor labourer in Gehlaur village, near Gaya in Bihar. After his pregnant wife falls while trying to cross the rocky mountain, and eventually dies while giving birth, Manjhi carves a road using just a hammer and chisel.
He fought with the government, demanding development of his village, hospitals and a road.
Manjhi died in 2007. The Bihar government however, built a metalled road to Gehlaur four years later, in 2011.
Jai Gangaajal (2016)
Another Prakash Jha directorial featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role, is a follow-up to the 2003 crime film. Based on the jungle raaj in Bihar, the film follows the journey of IPS Abha Mathur (Chopra) who doesn't bow down to the corrupt politicians.
The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases -- for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and the remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.
