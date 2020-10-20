From ‘Shool’ to ‘Jai Gangaajal’ – 6 movies that reflect the political scenario in Bihar

Cinema has been touted to mirror social, political and cultural issues onscreen. As the state of Bihar gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, we look at films that essayed the ground reality in a larger than life format and made waves at the box office.

Damul (1984)

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is best known for setting his narratives on India’s political scenario. ‘Damul’ which means ‘bonded until death’ stars Annu Kapoor, Sreela Majumdar, Manohar Singh, Deepti Naval, Ranjan Kamath and Pyare Mohan Sahay in lead roles. The film is based on the story Kaalsootra, by Shaiwal, a native of Gaya district of Bihar. It won the National Award for Best Feature Film.