From Shah Rukh Khan to Mumtaz: Bollywood celebrities and their epic responses to death hoax

However, this isn't the first time a celebrity has fallen prey to a death hoax.

Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Anurag Kashyap are among the others who have become victims of death hoax on social media.

Here's a list of celebrities and their epic responses to death hoax:

Shah Rukh Khan

In 2017, after a European news network reported that the Bollywood star was 'killed in a plane crash.'

The superstar had tweeted: "TGIF! Survived the week in spite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets and yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film! (sic)” Shah Rukh tweeted alongside a funny photo of him with ‘Phew…!!!"