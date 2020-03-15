From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: How Bollywood speaks English

Angrezi Medium is the big release this week, marking Irrfaan Khan’s triumphant comeback to the big screen after his health scare. I have yet to see the film, but the trailer shows Irrfan making a speech in broken English – his confidence affirming, like in Gauri Shinde’s excellent English Vinglish, that fluency in English or any language is simply just that, it’s not the definitive sign of intelligence or competence.

It made me mull over my own sometimes-enlightening and often-funny conversations over the years with sundry film industry folk in the queen’s Angrezi.

In his famous monologue from Namak Halal, Amitabh Bachchan says, “English is a funny language.” But in real life, Amitabh’s English is far from funny. The bilingual actor’s English is as impeccable as his Hindi (the latter is his most dazzling skill on Kaun Banega Crorepati).