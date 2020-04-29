From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, how Bollywood celebs mourned Irrfan Khan's untimely demise

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

The last rites of actor Irrfan Khan were performed at the Versova cemetery in Mumbai at 3 pm later in the day. "He was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced," read a statement from the actor's representative.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs mourned Irrfan Khan's untimely demise. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and others expressed their sorrow after the actor's death.

Here are the reactions of the Bollywood celebrities:

Radhika Madan: I don’t know what to say...my heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan. I’m just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Maanvi Gagroo: Imagine a person you've never really met, leaving such a huge impact on you that the news of his untimely demise leaves you heartbroken. TRULY HEARTBROKEN. If that is not the purpose of art and an artist, what is!?