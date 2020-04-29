From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, how Bollywood celebs mourned Irrfan Khan's untimely demise

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.
The last rites of actor Irrfan Khan were performed at the Versova cemetery in Mumbai at 3 pm later in the day. "He was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced," read a statement from the actor's representative.
Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs mourned Irrfan Khan's untimely demise. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and others expressed their sorrow after the actor's death.
Here are the reactions of the Bollywood celebrities:
Radhika Madan: I don’t know what to say...my heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan. I’m just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace.
Maanvi Gagroo: Imagine a person you've never really met, leaving such a huge impact on you that the news of his untimely demise leaves you heartbroken. TRULY HEARTBROKEN. If that is not the purpose of art and an artist, what is!?
Deepshikha Deshmukh (producer of Madaari): The industry has lost not just one of its finest actors but an incredible human being. Irrfan Sir was truly an intellectual and his love for cinema and storytelling was infectious. His sense of humour was unique and it was magical to watch him in front of the cameras. Rest in peace Irrfan Sir. We will miss you terribly.
Dinesh Vijan: We are thankful for experiencing Irrfan’s resilience and spirit. We’re thankful for being allowed to witness his love and passion for everything around him. So yes, all I can say is thank you to him for letting us be a part of his journey. There is no one like Irrfan and I’m going to miss him very much . Rest in peace my friend. I know that he could spread his wings and soar only because he had his wife Sutupa as his rock. My heartfelt condolences to her and his sons. We are always there for them and I know that they know this.
Ajay Devgn: Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan.
Shah Rukh Khan: My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives. Paimana kahe hai koi, Maikhaana kahe hai duniya teri aakho ko bhi, kya kya naa kahe hai. Love you.
Aamir Khan: Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered. Love.
Priyanka Chopra: The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues…You inspired so many of us. Irrfan Khan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.
Nimrat Kaur: Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan's passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India's lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer...
Arjun Kapoor: My third film, my first day on set and I had the pleasure of standing in frame with you. It felt surreal then and it feels gut wrenching now to know that's all the time we had together. Thank you for all the amazing work. Hope the pain is lesser wherever you are. RIP Irrfan Sir.
Emraan Hashmi: The first shot that I witnessed as an asst. director was of Irfan Khan. Calm, poised and so naturalistic, unlike anything I had seen before. A casual intensity that no other actor could pull off. Thank you Irfan for inspiring us. You will live on in our hearts forever.
Anupam Kher: I am completely shattered and deeply saddened to know about the passing away of a very dear friend and colleague and drama school junior Irrfan Khan. It's not only the loss of the Hindi film industry, but it is also a loss of the country and international entertainment world. He was an amazing actor and a wonderful human being. A very straightforward person with a great sense of humour, and compassionate person. It's so frightening and awful to talk about him in the past tense. I feel that it's too soon.. and 53 is no age! For this news to come is very sad. My heart goes out to his wife and child. It will take us many years to register that he is not among us. The world will miss him. Om Shanti. May God rest his soul in peace.
Dia Mirza: Thank you Irrfan. Thank YOU. Your footprints go well beyond the time you shared with us... you will be forever loved and celebrated. And your light will always shine on.
Shraddha Kapoor: Very sad to hear about Irrfan sir’s passing. One of our finest actors. A magician on the big screen; inspiring and igniting people’s hearts! I was excited beyond words to get the precious opportunity to share screen space with him in Haider. Will always be his fan and cherish those moments. RIP Irrfan sir…
Subhash Ghai: Good Bye Irrfan: A man with a Golden Heart and abundant talent. You will be marked as an institution in the Art of Acting, in transforming theatre style of ACTING to improvisational acting on the Indian screen. I always felt warmth with you during the making of our production of Mukta Arts film ‘Right ya Wrong’ and thereafter too. We really missed doing a film together we both were excited.
Taapsee Pannu: When we thought nothing could make us feel worse, this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have.
Amitabh Bachchan: Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan…this is a most disturbing and sad news...An incredible talent…a gracious colleague…a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema…left us too soon…creating a huge vacuum…Prayers and duas.
Shoojit Sircar: My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you…we shall meet again…condolences to Sutapa and Babil…you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.
Kartik Aaryan: My first ever acting was in a workshop for my first film where all I had to do was try to recreate a scene of Irrfan sir from Maqbool. And I failed. I keep trying that scene often. And I fail. First face that comes to mind when we think Actor.
Kamal Haasan: Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You're one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.
Parineeti Chopra: Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family.
Anushka Sharma: With a heavy heart I post this tweet. A phenomenal actor, such an inspiration his performances have been for me. He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today. RIP Irrfan Khan. OM Shanti.
Sonam Kapoor: Rest in peace irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones.
Kangana Ranaut: This day has come as a dark unsettling grim emotion. Irrfan Khan is a great self- made artist, he rose from doing small character roles in TV soaps to working in academy award winning films as a lead artist, My heart is deeply disturbed at this loss.
Hansal Mehta: Devastated. Irrfan Khan I owe you one. The reason will always remain our little secret. Something we will share like today. See you again. Until then you will live on in this world through your exceptional art.
Sidharth Malhotra: Deeply saddened to hear about Irrfan sir. The world lost a great soul and an incredible artist today. My most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.
Rajkummar Rao: Today is a huge loss for the industry, our country & for artists all over the world. Irrfan Sir was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema & I will always cherish all the times I spent with him, listening to him & learning from his conversations of Art, life & so much more.
Akshay Kumar: Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.
Kajol: Saddened to hear of the passing of Irrfan Khan. My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time. Rest in peace.
Yami Gautam: Words shall never be enough to describe what legacy you left behind, sir. One of the best actors of Indian cinema & the finest to represent us internationally with his unmatched talent. You shall forever remain an inspiration. Condolences to Sutapa Maam & family.
Hrithik Roshan: I had not more than a couple of conversations with you Irfan but I have a tear in my eye as I type this .You were a rare human being. I will miss you. Thank you for showing me what being authentic truly means. RIP.
Shabana Azmi: Deeply saddened to learn that Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon…such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. It’s a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)