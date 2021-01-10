From Saif Ali Khan in 'Adipurush' to Sanjay Dutt in 'KGF Chapter 2': Big Bollywood heroes go bad on screen

Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol or Priyanka Chopra, the audience have loved their heroes turn bad in films. On their part, Bollywood biggies have loved exploring the dark side on screen, too.

"When you have leading heroes playing negative characters, they have their own fan following. So you do get a large chunk of those fan following. For the heroes, it is about exploring something different. Playing negative roles thrills them. Also, if the villain is larger than life then the struggle of the hero becomes interesting," film trade analyst Girish Johar told IANS.

In fact, he calls it a "deadly combination".

"When the villain is very big and the hero defeats him by mind, strategy or action, then the audience really enjoys it. Like in 'Agneepath', Sanjay Dutt was large and cruel. So when Hrithik Roshan beat him, the audience enjoyed it. Or take the 'Dhoom' series. The villains are all A-class heroes. That adds to the thrill," he added.

Business wise, too, such casting makes an impact, with two heroes in the film, at the two ends of the good and evil spectrum.

But does this mean not every hero can be a villain? "At the end of the day, it's an actor who is portraying a particular character. So it all depends on the character, and how the actor brings it alive on the screen," said Johar.

IANS shares a list of heroes who are set to present their villainous side on screen, as well as ones who excelled in such roles in recent years.