From Rishi Kapoor to Irrfan Khan – 17 Bollywood icons we lost in 2020

Basra, 53, allegedly committed suicide on November 12 at his palatial rented residence in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, where he was staying for nearly four years, the police had said. He committed suicide by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog, the police had told IANS. Known for his character roles in films like "Black Friday", "Parzania", "Jab We Met" and "Kai Po Che" among many others, Basra was last seen in the Hotstar TV series "Hostages".

11. SP Balasubrahmanyam

The famous playback singer and Padma awardee, popular as SPB or Balu in the movie world, had recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades. He died on September 25 in Chennai. He was 74. Balasubrahmanyam was on life support measures since Aug 14 for severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

12. Ashalata Wabgaonkar

Veteran actress, who was reportedly suffering from Covid-19, died on September 22 after a four-day battle with her illness at a private hospital in Satara. She was 79. Ashalata worked in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films. Her notable Hindi films include "Apne Paraye", "Ankush", "Woh 7 Din", "Ahista Ahista", "Shaukeen", and "Namak Halal". Her Marathi films include "Umbartha", "Sutradhar", and "Vahinichi Maya". She had acted in theatre too, notably the Marathi plays "Chinna", "Gunata Hridhya He", and "Varyavarchi Varaat". She also authored a book, "Gard Sabhowati". She was last shooting for a mythological show.

13. Nishikant Kamat

The filmmaker breathed his last in a Hyderabad hospital on August 17. He was 50. Kamat was battling liver cirrhosis for the past two years. He had directed Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", Irrfan Khan-starrer "Madaari" and the John Abraham films "Force" and "Rocky Handsome" among others. His Marathi films, "Dombivali Fast" and "Lai Bhaari" won critical and commercial success cutting language barriers.

14. Kum Kum

The veteran actress passed away on July 28. Her family stated brief illness as the cause of her death. Kum Kum was spotted by Guru Dutt, who was hunting for a good dancer to picturise the immortal song "Kabhi aar kabhi paar" for his 1954 film, "Aar Paar". Dutt finalised Kum Kum and the song went onto become a superhit. Dutt then cast her in his 1957 classic, "Pyaasa". Kum Kum also worked with Shammi Kapoor in "Mem Saheb" (1956) and had a lead role opposite the actor "Char Dil Char Raahein" (1959). She had also featured in movies such as "Mr. X In Bombay", "Mother India", "Son Of India", "Kohinoor", "Ujala", "Naya Daur", "Shreeman Funtoosh", "Raja Aur Runk", "Lalkaar", and "Geet".

15. Jagdeep

The Veteran Bollywood comedian died in Mumbai on July 8 owing to age-related health problems. He was 81. Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster "Sholay" (1975). Nineties kids would recall him as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's "Andaaz Apna Apna" (1994). His last-released film is "Masti Nahi Sasti" in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.

16. Saroj Khan