From Rhea Chakraborty to Karan Johar: 12 Bollywood bigwigs who have been linked with drugs

Hallucination, paranoia, depression and loss of mind control are some effects of the drugs mentioned in the alleged drug chat of actress Rhea Chakraborty, which adds a new twist to the death case of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Importantly, these effects fit right into the narrative around his mental health, be it his reported hallucinatory episode in Europe or his alleged struggle with depression.

In the WhatsApp chats made public, Rhea allegedly talks of using MDMA and also discusses marijuana.

"In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once," she allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him: "You have MD?"

A message sent to her by one Jaya Saha on November 25 last year read: "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in." It is being presumed that the "him" refers to Sushant.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea and her family has been accused by the late actor's father of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges.

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer on Tuesday night said that the actress has never consumed drugs and is ready for any test to prove the fact.

It’s not just Rhea whose name has been linked to drugs. Here’s an incomplete list of Bollywood celebs who made headlines for their alleged association with narcotics.