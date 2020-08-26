From Rhea Chakraborty to Karan Johar: 12 Bollywood bigwigs who have been linked with drugs

Hallucination, paranoia, depression and loss of mind control are some effects of the drugs mentioned in the alleged drug chat of actress Rhea Chakraborty, which adds a new twist to the death case of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Importantly, these effects fit right into the narrative around his mental health, be it his reported hallucinatory episode in Europe or his alleged struggle with depression.
In the WhatsApp chats made public, Rhea allegedly talks of using MDMA and also discusses marijuana.
"In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once," she allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him: "You have MD?"
A message sent to her by one Jaya Saha on November 25 last year read: "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in." It is being presumed that the "him" refers to Sushant.
Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea and her family has been accused by the late actor's father of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges.
Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer on Tuesday night said that the actress has never consumed drugs and is ready for any test to prove the fact.
It’s not just Rhea whose name has been linked to drugs. Here’s an incomplete list of Bollywood celebs who made headlines for their alleged association with narcotics.
Karan Johar
In 2019, filmmaker Karan Johar was accused of hosting a drug party for a few A-list Bollywood stars at his residence. In the video circulate only, some of the prominent faces of Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Varun Dhawan were seen having a good time. Responding to the allegations, Karan Johar said that they are “baseless” and “ridiculous”. It was an “easy night out”, the filmmaker says, adding that his mother was also appalled reading about it.
Fardeen Khan
Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan was arrested by the Mumbai police for the drug possession (cocaine) in 2001. He underwent a detoxification course in the same year. In 2012, Khan was granted bail with immunity in the drug case. However, the case tarnished his reputation, leading him to be MIA since then.
Sanjay Dutt
In 1982 Sanjay Dutt was arrested in a drug case wherein he was sentenced to 5-month jail. His drug addiction apparently took him to a rehabilitation center in US. He was also involved in illegal possession of weapons during 1993 serial blast in Mumbai. He was finally out of jail on 25th February 2016. Dutt stated that he is not a terrorist and wants to leave behind the bitter memories of being convicted.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir opened up in a Magazine interview that he smoked marijuana during his acting school days.
Vijay Raaz
'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Raaz was alleged caught at the Dubai airport for possession of drugs in 2005.
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's journey and struggle from drug abuse stands a testimony to human courage and determination. He was in rehabilitation centre for a while and has now returned to work with a fit mind and body.
Geetanjali Nagpal
Former Model Geetanjali Nagpal who walked the ramp with Sushmita Sen went on to become a drug addict. She was found living off the streets and spending her nights in parks and temples in Delhi.
Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was reportedly held at the Berlin airport for possession of marijuana.
Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reportedly started consuming drugs after her split from the actor. The couple were officially separated by the Bandra family court in Mumbai in 2014.
Rahul Mahajan
Son of former Maharashtra cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan hit headlines for his excessive drug abuse. Once, he underwent emergency medical help for cocaine overdose.
Mamta Kulkarni
Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni and her husband Vicky Goswami were named as prime accused in a multi-crore drug racket. According to reports, the duo were detained in a joint operation carried out by the Drug Enforcement Agency of the US and the local Mombasa police.
