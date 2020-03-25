From re-releasing films to re-running TV shows, how Indian cinema is combating coronavirus

The invasion of coronavirus is nothing less than a catastrophe. And while China is gradually healing after the massacre, the other countries are facing the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic. From work-life to social life, from small businesses to big economies, small towns to metropolitan cities, every sector has hit rock bottom and so as the entertainment industry. Amidst the lockdown in the country the shoots are being cancelled, release dates are being pushed ahead and big projects are being stalled in the wake of the deadly outbreak. Small screen too has been hit severely. The Indian film bodies like Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Director’s Association (IFTDA) have put a halt on shootings of films, TV shows and web series till March 31. To keep their TRP game-high and avoid maximum losses movies and TV shows are re-telecasted or either released on popular online platforms. In the era of corona crisis, as films of Bollywood biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavashi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 is waiting to be screened, find out how the entertainment industry is surviving in times of the pandemic.

Back to screen:

Tiger Shroff and Shradhha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 which was released on March 6, 2020, did well in the opening week. But before it could hit the box office numbers the film slumped down in the second week due to the corona outbreak. Irrfan Khan who came back with a bang with Angrezi Medium which also stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan too suffered and sank at the box office. Dinesh Vijan, the producer of Angrezi Medium has announced to re-release the movie once the epidemic is under control. Whereas Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala is too planning to re-release the third instalment of Tiger Shroff starrer franchise. Even Tiger Shroff expressed his desire that his action-entertainer re-releases soon. Hope things get back to normal and Irrfan and Tiger make a banging come back.

Bigg Boss returns:

Bigg Boss 13 was hands down the best season which made Indian audience glued to their TV and mobile screens. Sidnaaz ki Jodi, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s chemistry and their so-called ‘friendship’ and Sidhharth Shukla-Asim Riaz locking horns every now and then are the things which Bigg Boss lovers miss and still talk about. You don’t have to miss them anymore. Ask how? Because from March 23 Bigg Boss 13 is being re-telecasted on Colors! As per the media reports, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a swayamwar based reality show which starred Bigg Boss fame Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill had to be ended after the news of corona outbreak started making the rounds. So BB lovers, you know what to do after the clock ticks 10 at night. But do not trouble your Mata, Pita and Bharat Mata and enjoy your quarantine time!

Big screen to digital screen:

Hollywood flick The Love Birds becomes the first movie to skip the screen release due to coronavirus scare and is now heading towards Netflix for release. The Love Birds, a romantic comedy which features Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae is likely to stream on April 3, the same date on which the movie was supposed to hit the theatres. Hollywood movies like The Invisible Man a horror movie which stars Elisabeth Moss, The Hunt, a satirical political drama starring Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank will be soon released online. Much talked about Anya Taylor-Joy starrer movie Emma may also hit digital screens soon. Whereas highly anticipated Trolls World Tour, of the Trolls franchise, is likely to hit the screen on April 10, the same day of its theatrical release.