From Ranveer’s man-bun to Kartik’s long locks - actors who let their hair grow amid lockdown

It’s quite rare for actors to grow out their hair patiently for a role in an upcoming film. The most iconic journey of tresses was witnessed when Aamir Khan stepped into the role of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey in the 2005 film “Mangal Pandey: The Rising”.
15 years later and months after the COVID-19 pandemic, B-town stars are back in action with their pending projects. What’s similar in the lot is that most of them decided to grow their hair out when salons were shut. While one section did the deed for a new look, others gave their barbers a miss for a new avatar onscreen.
From Kartik Aaryan to Ranveer Singh – here’s a list of actor who let their hair grow amid lockdown.
Kartik Aaryan
Actor Kartik Aaryan flaunts his locks in a new post on Instagram, saying long hair has swag. In the image, the actor is seen dressed in a denim jacket paired with a yellow T-shirt.
"Lambe Baalo ka Swag hi Alag hai. Phir se Trend shuru karein (Long hair has a different swag. Shall we start the trend again)?"
Kartik has started shooting for his next film, Ram Madhvani's "Dhamaka". The film gives a bird's eye view into the working of a news channel.
Aaryan is excited to step into the thriller zone with the film, and team up with Madhvani. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh flaunted his hair styled by wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. He is seen showcasing a small man bun.
The "Gully Boy" actor said it reminded him of a samurai played by Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune in the 1961 film "Yojimbo". "Hair by: @deepikapadukone. A Very Mifune in 'Yojimbo'. I like it. What do you think?" he wrote alongside the image.
Shah Rukh Khan
After taking a sabbatical for nearly two years, Shah Rukh Khan is back on sets for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’. Rocking a new look with long locks and a full-grown beard, SRK was captured visiting YRF studios to commence filming.
Khan will be reuniting with his 'Om Shanti Om' co-star Deepika Padukone. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand who previously worked on Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action drama 'War'. 'Pathan' will also feature John Abraham as the main antagonist.
Shahid Kapoor
Actor Shahid Kapoor has finished shooting for the upcoming film "Jersey". The film required Shahid to grow his hair out for the role.
The sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.
The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.
Milind Soman
Model-actor Milind Soman has been growing out his grey locks to essay the role of Boris, a transgender in "Paurashpur". In the period drama, Milind questions the rules of the kingdom and is also the one who starts a revolution.
"I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time," said Milind.
