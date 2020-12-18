From Ranveer’s man-bun to Kartik’s long locks - actors who let their hair grow amid lockdown

It’s quite rare for actors to grow out their hair patiently for a role in an upcoming film. The most iconic journey of tresses was witnessed when Aamir Khan stepped into the role of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey in the 2005 film “Mangal Pandey: The Rising”.

15 years later and months after the COVID-19 pandemic, B-town stars are back in action with their pending projects. What’s similar in the lot is that most of them decided to grow their hair out when salons were shut. While one section did the deed for a new look, others gave their barbers a miss for a new avatar onscreen.

From Kartik Aaryan to Ranveer Singh – here’s a list of actor who let their hair grow amid lockdown.

Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan flaunts his locks in a new post on Instagram, saying long hair has swag. In the image, the actor is seen dressed in a denim jacket paired with a yellow T-shirt.

"Lambe Baalo ka Swag hi Alag hai. Phir se Trend shuru karein (Long hair has a different swag. Shall we start the trend again)?"