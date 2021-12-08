From Ranveer Singh-Bhumi Pednekar to Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor, fresh pairings we would love to see on-screen in 2022

In all fairness, 2021 managed to offer us much more in terms of on-screen romance along with some freshness in terms of on-screen pairings.

With actors across age and experience ranges, the audiences literally witnessed some interesting performances along with new romances blossoming on the big screen.

From Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitri duo in 'Sanak' to Ahaan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tapad', several brand new couples have been a perfect treat to our sore eyes.

As the upcoming year is going to be all about fresh scripts and fresh pairings, here are the four Bollywood Jodis we are anticipating to see in 2022:

Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sidharth Malhotra

Fatima Sana Sheikh pairing with the handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra has become the talk of the town ever since they came up with their new ad collaboration on-screen. The kind of charm and quirky vibes reflecting from this fresh pair has made us all jump in excitement to see them team up for a film together.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani is one onscreen pairing that looks amazing to watch. The versatile Udham Singh compliments really well when teamed up with Kiara. In the year 2018, the duo appeared together in the Netflix anthology film 'Lust Stories'. They make an effervescent pairing and we look forward to see the candid couple work together in films soon.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

A while ago the tinsel town was flooded with the speculations of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor working together on a project 'Ranbhoomi'. However, nothing panned out but we are still hopeful. Both the actors enjoy a huge fan base and it will be lovely to see them in a film next year.

Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar

Last but not the least, it would be interesting to see the talented Ranveer Singh pair opposite to Bhumi Pednekar in a film. Earlier, when Bhumi worked as a casting director, she had a bizzare audition experience with Ranveer Singh. She also revealed that he left her intimidated. After hearing this, we would definitely love to see them together on-screen in the upcoming year.

