From Ranbir Kapoor to Tapsee Pannu, here's how B-town celebrated Christmas this year

Christmas is the last festival of the year which people celebrate with full enthusiasm and happiness. People celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and deck every household with fairy lights, Christmas trees, and also the smell of Christmas cake and cookies! This day is all about family love and get-togethers, parties, gifts and dressing up in red and green.

Bollywood celebs are not far behind when it comes to celebrating Christmas. Many celebs have taken to social media sharing pictures from their Christmas celebrations and wished fans a Merry Christmas.

Actress Anushka Sharma shared an old photo with husband cricketer Virat Kohli on their Instagram story. In the photo, the couple was seen sitting with a Santa Claus on a bench. Anushka captioned it, “Merry Christmas from Santa and us.” The duo are currently in South Africa for Indian team cricket matches.

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself with a santa hat on her head, sitting in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by wrapped gifts. She wrote, “Wishing all of you a peaceful and Merry Christmas. May this blessed day fill your lives with loads of happiness, smiles, and love.#MerryChristmas #familytime #ChristmasTree #TisTheSeasonToBeHappy #love #blessings #gratitude."

Veteren actress Neetu Kapoor posted photos of her Christmas eve celebrations on Instagram. Sharing a photo with son Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu wished her fans a Merry Christmas. She also shared a story with Alia Bhatt and flimmaker Ayan Mukherji and wrote 'My beautiful people'.

Ranbir put the same photo Neetu uploaded on his story.

Kareena Kapoor, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, took to social media and shared an animated photo of her family featuring hubby Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in a snow globe. She shared the photo with a black heart emoji.

Soha Ali Khan uploaded a picture with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photo, the family is seen posing in front of the tree in matching Christmas pajamas. She captioned it, 'We wish you a Merry Christmas !!'

'Thappad' actress Taapsee Pannu shared a picture in front of the Christmas tree. Dress in a sari, she captioned it 'The tree, the gifts and the reds ! Merry Christmas !'

Sushmita Sen posted beautiful picture in front of a huge glass reindeer. The actress who recently confirmed her breakup with long time boyfriend Rohman Shawl, wrote in the caption, 'Merrryyyyyy Christmas!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻🌈🎶 Here’s wishing you love, light & hope!!! May you always stretch both arms wide open to receive life & its immeasurable blessings!!!👏😀😍💫⭐️#yourstruly and her #reindeer 😉😄❤️💃🏻🌈 I love you guys!!!!😇💋enjoyyyyyy!!!'

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi posted a picture of herself with her husband Javed Akhtar. They posed with funny caps in front of a Christmas tree. Azmi captioned it, “Merry Christmas glad tidings and good cheer to all.”

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:57 PM IST