From Ranbir-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth-Kiara, here's where B-town lovebirds are celebrating New Year 2021

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Bollywood celebs jetted off to exotic destinations to ring in the new year with their partners.

While lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be welcoming the new year at resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni are celebrating the year-end with a Maldives vacay.

Here's where your favourite Bollywood celebrity couples are celebrating New Year's Eve:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt