From Ranbir-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth-Kiara, here's where B-town lovebirds are celebrating New Year 2021

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Bollywood celebs jetted off to exotic destinations to ring in the new year with their partners.
While lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be welcoming the new year at resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni are celebrating the year-end with a Maldives vacay.
Here's where your favourite Bollywood celebrity couples are celebrating New Year's Eve:
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday along with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and rumour mills have been abuzz with talk of a possible engagement in Rajasthan.
The Kapoor clan is reportedly staying at the exotic resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Coincidentally, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also flown to the same resort to celebrate the New Year.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Rumoured couple Kiara Adavni and Sidharth Malhotra are currently vacationing in the Maldives. Although they haven't shared a picture from their bae-cation on social media, their Instagram posts give enough hints.
On Tuesday, the 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share her stunning picture facing the sea. She adorned shimmery golden coloured backless dress and a jute hat in her hand.
The 'Fugly' actor chose to keep her hair loose as they flow wind the wind with the scenic blue sea forming the perfect backdrop to the picture.
"Lookin at you 2021," she wrote in the caption indicating that she will be ringing in the year in the Maldives.
Meanwhile, the 'Marjaavan' actor also gave fans a glimpse from the exotic vacation through his Instagram story.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh
Newly-wed singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh will be ringing in 2021 in Goa, where the former's brother Tony is performing on December 31.
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday
Bollywood newbies Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who featured as the lead pair in 2020 film ‘Khaali Peeli’, have reportedly jetted-off to the Maldives ahead of New Year.
Check out their posts here:
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who had recently returned from Dubai, have also headed to Maldives to celebrate the New Year.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Ahead of New Year, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor headed to Goa with the former's family. Arora's sister Amrita had taken to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the lovebirds. In the pic, Arjun was seen capturing a swimsuit-clad Malaika inside the pool.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her husband Raj Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and other family members are enjoying a vacation in Goa.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu
After enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives, actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu headed off to an unknown destination for the New Year's celebration.
Here's how the newly-wed couple is 'jumping into the new year':
