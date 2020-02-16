From quirky to elegant to zany: Ranveer Singh's stylebook for Filmfare Awards 2020

As the actor loves to leave a mark wherever he goes, his style statement was truly grabbing attention. Known for his vivid sense of style, Ranveer Singh, on Friday, was snapped at the Kalina airport in Mumbai while he was heading to Assam. The actor wore head-to-toe Marcelo Burlon County Of Milan Easy Rider print shirt worth Rs. 52,292.06 (675 Euro) with the same Easy Rider pants which seems to be unavailable on the official website at the moment. He paired up his look with Che Guevara beret and black sneakers.

Once again, Ranveer and his stylist Nitasha Gaurav created a stunning look. Ditching dramatic fashion, the actor opted for a more subtle look for the awards night. Dressed in black glitter jacket with a crisp white shirt and black pants from Chennai-based designer Kaushik Velendra Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, the actor looked sharp in the evening wear. Known for adding detachable muscle pads on the shoulders, this was the first time the designer styled a Bollywood star. And interestingly, it was Deepika who chose the outfit for him. The actress commented on his photo revealing, "guess who chose his suit for tonight!? yours truly."