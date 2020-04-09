From 'Queen' to 'Thappad': Bollywood films to help understand your relationship woes amid quarantine

Despite the global pandemic crisis pushing us into isolation with each day passing by, one of the silver linings to the quarantine exercise is to reflect on our relationship woes. And while it may seem like a perfect escape for couples who were in need of some quality time together, it also serves as an opportunity to pause and analyse where we’re heading with personal life. This applies especially if you’re on the verge of ending a relationship, had a breakup recently, or stuck with the wrong person, and the realisation has only hit you in these trying times.

Not to mention, those who’ve been married for several years, but are still living as strangers, due to differences that went unnoticed, because they weren’t space bound all this while, or the abuse that one tolerated and now they have nowhere to go. It’s high time we prioritise our mental well-being and come out of this lockdown, not just physically healthier, but also emotionally empowered.

And what better way to understand your personal dilemma than binge-watching on some of the best Bollywood films that can perhaps help you gain a better perspective of love and life.

English Vinglish

Touted as one of the best performances by late actress Sridevi, the Gauri Shinde directorial speaks for thousands of Indian women, many uneducated or not well-versed with English, who become the punching bag of jokes and insults in social conventions. The film may essay a woman going lengths to learn a foreign language to make her daughter and family proud, but in reality it’s easier if we accept that vocabulary doesn’t overpower respect, a non-English speaking person deserves.