From 'Queen' to 'Thappad': Bollywood films to help understand your relationship woes amid quarantine

Despite the global pandemic crisis pushing us into isolation with each day passing by, one of the silver linings to the quarantine exercise is to reflect on our relationship woes. And while it may seem like a perfect escape for couples who were in need of some quality time together, it also serves as an opportunity to pause and analyse where we’re heading with personal life. This applies especially if you’re on the verge of ending a relationship, had a breakup recently, or stuck with the wrong person, and the realisation has only hit you in these trying times.
Not to mention, those who’ve been married for several years, but are still living as strangers, due to differences that went unnoticed, because they weren’t space bound all this while, or the abuse that one tolerated and now they have nowhere to go. It’s high time we prioritise our mental well-being and come out of this lockdown, not just physically healthier, but also emotionally empowered.
And what better way to understand your personal dilemma than binge-watching on some of the best Bollywood films that can perhaps help you gain a better perspective of love and life.
English Vinglish
Touted as one of the best performances by late actress Sridevi, the Gauri Shinde directorial speaks for thousands of Indian women, many uneducated or not well-versed with English, who become the punching bag of jokes and insults in social conventions. The film may essay a woman going lengths to learn a foreign language to make her daughter and family proud, but in reality it’s easier if we accept that vocabulary doesn’t overpower respect, a non-English speaking person deserves.
The Lunchbox
This masterpiece starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur has executed a common tale through a lunchbox exchange that results in an eye-opening moment over suppressed emotions. While the budding romance builds on to the excitement of the narrative, it shows the reality of an unhappy married woman, who despite having a child, dares to give herself a second chance, even if the man she loves will not live up to the Indian society’s standard of relationships.
Dear Zindagi
Another outstanding project by Gauri Shinde, the Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan starrer follows a different route than just a romantic drama. It focuses on a person’s commitment issues, and uses therapy to put things to rest. A simple tale of a woman, who cannot deal with abandonment and how sessions with her therapist help to understand the core problem, liberates her to further make better life decisions.
Jab We Met
The Imtiaz Ali directorial featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, may seem like an unusual tale that is only meant for the purpose of entertainment. However, it’s subtle message on one-sided love and how part obsession, without barely knowing a person can make you lose someone that was actually worth it.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
This National award winning romantic drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar narrates an arranged marriage of a middle-class man with an overweight woman due to family pressure. While it seems like an outlandish take to show how they fall in love after heading for a divorce, it is mostly lauded for showing the process that a relationship goes through, while balancing profession and families on both sides. The star in the film is communication and not staying mum over personal differences.
Queen
One of the best performances by Kangana Ranaut in her career, Queen came as a niche breaker in Hindi cinema. While the crux was going on a honeymoon all by herself after being heartbroken a day before her wedding, the film shows how getting over a person you thought you loved, can not only be difficult but also a way to self discovery. The protagonist goes on to indulge in everything she hadn’t done before, and returns transformed to understand that the breakup was meant for good.
Thappad
One of the best films of 2020 so far with a scintillating performance by Taapsee Pannu in the Anubhav Sinha directorial, Thappad is a common tale that gave a reality check to domestic violence. Just a slap? Not Okay. A powerful message that was as clear as the idea of walking out on your marriage, an institution worshipped by the Indian society and looked down upon when killed. Not to mention, the impactful dialogues that prick through your skin help to re-think if you’ve been leading a pretentious life or are actually happy with the way things are.
