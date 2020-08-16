From protesting against to protesting for: Karni Sena comes full circle on Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been found dead in his apartment on June 14. While initial reports had pointed to it being a suicide, many have alleged otherwise. The Mumbai Police, and then the Bihar Police had begun investigations even as people clamoured for a CBI investigation.

More recently, the the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government will act according to the Supreme Court order in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.