From protesting against to protesting for: Karni Sena comes full circle on Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been found dead in his apartment on June 14. While initial reports had pointed to it being a suicide, many have alleged otherwise. The Mumbai Police, and then the Bihar Police had begun investigations even as people clamoured for a CBI investigation.
More recently, the the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government will act according to the Supreme Court order in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
On Sunday, the Karni Sena took out a protest march of sorts, seeking a CBI probe into Rajput's death.
Photos shared by ANI showed the Rajput Karni Sena holding placards and protesting near the India Gate in Delhi.
Part of the road seems to be occupied by the protesters as police officials look on. Another pictures show some people lighting candles before an image of Rajput.
Interestingly, the Karni Sena has not always seen eye to eye with the late actor. It is also not the first time the Karni Sena has found itself embroiled in something related to Bollywood.
In 2018, there had been vehement protests against Deepika Padukone starrer, Padmaavat. From the Karni Sena destroying the sets and manhandling the director to the Central Board of Film Certification's modifications, the film had sparked a lot of debates.
And amid the chaos, Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken out against the vandalism and misbehaviour. After the Shree Rajput Karni Sena vandalized the sets of the film and misbehaved with filmmaker Sanajy Leela Bhansali, the late actor had dropped his surname to condemn the attack.
He had tweeted, "We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames. If you're that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati"
