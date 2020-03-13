From Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan, B-town celebs raise awareness on coronavirus

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a global coronavirus pandemic. It has affected the release of several films under big banners. "Sooryavanshi", which was supposed to release on March 24, would be back when "the time is right", the filmmakers said in a statement shared on Twitter by Akshay.

Production houses have also emphasized on safety measures on sets and have cancelled shoots to be carried outside India.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Tom Hanks on Wednesday confirmed that he and actor-wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia where they had gone for the shooting of an untitled Elvis Presley biopic. The shooting of the film has been suspended.

James Bond film "No Time to Die" has been pushed to November release from April while the production of "Mission Impossible 7" has been put on hold. Also Fast and Furious 9 that was set to be released on May 22, and will now hit the theatres on April 2, 2021.

The deadly virus, so far, has claimed at least 3000 lives globally. India has over 70 active cases including one death.