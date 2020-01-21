From 'Panga' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': 2020 has a powerful line-up of female-centric films

While the idea of making a female-centric film sounds intriguing, the Indian audience hasn’t reached its progressive state where the effort is appreciated on the big screen with good numbers. After the failure of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, will the same be repeated for the extensive line-up of 2020 films that feature a female lead? Here’s a curated list of all the upcoming celluloids that tell the tale of powerful women, who made a difference and went down in history.

Panga

Panga revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood. It features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24.