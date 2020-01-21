From 'Panga' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': 2020 has a powerful line-up of female-centric films

While the idea of making a female-centric film sounds intriguing, the Indian audience hasn’t reached its progressive state where the effort is appreciated on the big screen with good numbers. After the failure of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, will the same be repeated for the extensive line-up of 2020 films that feature a female lead? Here’s a curated list of all the upcoming celluloids that tell the tale of powerful women, who made a difference and went down in history.
Panga
Panga revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood. It features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24.
Thappad
The title which literally mean 'slap' stars Taapsee Pannu playing an average Indian woman, who is also taught to be a certain way. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film releases on February 28.
Gunjan Saxena
Janhvi Kapoor will be starring as combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in the upcoming film, Kargil Girl. The film is set for March 13 release, and stars Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi Kapoor’s father.
Shakuntala Devi
Vidya Balan's next film is 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which she will play the role of the ace mathematician.Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards. Directed by Anu Menon, the film will be released on May 8.
Thalaivi
Kangana Ranaut's second film this year is the biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa biopic, titled as Thalaivi. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will be released on September 11.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)