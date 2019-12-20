From palace to forest: Pataudi prince Taimur owns these 5 ridiculously expensive things

The young lad of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is the most talked-about star kid of Btown. His paparazzi shots have a separate fan base. Taimur, who turns three today has stunned people with his cuteness. This cutie has people trailing around him.

Well, Chote Nawab Taimur is often making headlines and today on his birthday, let's talk about the luxurious things he owns. We bet these 5 ridiculously expensive things will make you feel poor!

Pataudi prince Tim Tim owns a forest. Yes, he has a 'little' forest of 1000 sq ft to his name. When the baby boy turned one, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her nutrionist gifted him a forest. The forest that's located on the outskirts of Mumbai is called the 'Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi Forest.'

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared the details of the forest on her Instagram and wrote, "A little forest for Taimur. A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave.It’s a special forest, one that thrives on intercropping and i hope that as he grows he too will thrive in and celebrate a diverse society. A society where people live together through and due to their distinctions.The forest has about 100 trees on a 1000 sq ft plot. The trees are as young as Taimur, even younger actually, and each one of them is a local, native, climate resilient specie. It will be a forest of the super foods of the future. There are 3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals, 2 Nimbu trees. Besides these it grows 3 different types of native pulses and many Mirchi, Ginger, Turmeric and kari patta plants. Not to mention the green leafy veggies and the genda phools that grow in between.The forest is inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar’s zero budget natural farming where one tree grows symbiotically off another and thus is thrifty on one’s pocket. The forest will become a home for pollinating agents like the butterflies, bees, birds and earthworms. It will help nurture the soil, fix back the nitrogen and minerals in the soil that it grows on, preserve the water table and look elegant and beautiful while doing it all. Here’s to living sustainably! "