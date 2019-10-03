From one mother to another: Sameera Reddy applauds Kareena Kapoor Khan for being a hands-on mother

Sameera Reddy recently gave birth to daughter Nyra, who seems to have become her mommy’s favourite travel buddy already! Sameera, who is quite a travel buff, takes the daughter along and we’re sure they’ve lot of fun together. The actor, who suffered from postpartum depression for one long year after giving birth to her first child Hans, was determined to not let the same thing bog her down during her second pregnancy. She worked throughout her pregnancy.

In a recent interview, Sameera also revealed that she really looked up to Kareena Kapoor Khan as an ideal example of a hands-on mother. She also said she admired Kareena for showing the world that motherhood doesn’t require you to change your career preferences. Well, we all admire Bebo for that!

Sameera recently also attempted to hike up Karnataka’s highest peak Mullayanagiri, with the 3-month-old daughter strapped on! “Climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it’s the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I’m thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It’s very easy to feel low post baby & I’m super determined to not let it get me down”, she wrote on Instagram.