‘From one Laxmmi to another’: Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi lauds Akshay Kumar’s film trailer

'Laxmmi Bomb' is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

While launching the first two looks of his upcoming film, via live interaction the 'Special 26' actor called the genre of the movie his "favourite" and a "passion project".

He said that his character in 'Laxmmi Bomb' as a transgender person is the most "mentally intense" role of his three decade-long career and he had to be careful about delivering his performance "without offending any community".

"In my career of 30 years, this is my most mentally intense role. It has been that tough. I've never experienced something like this before. The credit goes to my director, Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of myself which I didn't know existed," Akshay told PTI.

"This is unlike any character I've ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community," he added.

For 'Laxmmi Bomb', Akshay said, he willingly gave many retakes to ensure that every shot had "maximum potential".

"Even after doing 150 films, I was genuinely very excited to be on set every single day, pushing my boundaries, learning more about myself. This film has taught me to be more understanding about gender equality. Be anything you want, just don't be ignorant. Kindness is key to universal peace today and will always be," he added.

Calling the garment, the "most graceful outfit in the world", the actor said he struggled with the sari during the shoot. He has newfound respect for women who wear sari and continue doing their jobs with ease.

"It was an experience for me to wear a sari. It's extremely difficult to carry it. I was struggling to even walk wearing it. Hats off to how well women manage it," he added.

The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.