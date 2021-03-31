From one 'Dhaakad' to another: Kangana lauds Sanya Malhotra's performance in 'Pagglait'

‘Pagglait’ revolves around a woman in a loveless marriage to a man who dies months after their wedding. While the family grieves, Sanya’s character is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

Malhotra, known for her roles in "Dangal", "Photograph" and "Ludo", said "Pagglait is a person who listens to the heart and does what the heart says. Someone who does not seek external validation. That person (for me) is a Pagglait. The person who listens to themselves and not the outside world is a Pagglait.”

The film, directed and penned by Umesh Bist, boasts of interesting characters essayed by powerhouse performers like Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik, Rajesh Tailang and Jameel Khan, alongside rising actors Aasif Khan and Shrutii Sharma.

Meanwhile Kangana is currently shooting in Jaisalmer for 'Tejas'. The 34-year-old star, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award for the 'Best Actor (female)' category, for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga' feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot and had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self."

"I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one," she had added.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', the first trailer of which was also unveiled recently. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.