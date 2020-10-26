From Neha Kakkar to Priyanka Chopra – B-town divas who married younger men

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Saturday tied the knot as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj.
Videos and pictures started doing the rounds on the internet soon afterwards. In the snapshots and clips, Neha and Rohanpreet seek blessings at a Gurdwara in the city.
Kakkar who is older than Singh by 7 years announced her relationship about a week ago. The singer was earlier dating actor Himansh Kohli.
Neha joined the list of divas who broke the stereotype around marrying younger men. Here’s a list of B-town’s leading ladies who proved age is just a number.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 10-year age gap has been the talk of the town ever since the couple got hitched in 2018.
The pair has been giving a nonchalant shrug to all the raised eyebrows as they continue to shell out couple goals with their Instagram posts and red-carpet appearances. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was also asked about the age gap between her and Nick Jonas. In an interview with InStyle, the 'Sky is Pink' actress had said, “People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do...I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were rumoured to have started dating during the making of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Guru’. The two tied the knot in 2007, and it has been a fairy tale since. The couple are parents to 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan fell in love with Kunal Khemu, who is 4 years younger to her. They got engage in Paris in 2014 and married in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. The couple are parents to 3-year-old daughter Inaaya.
Farah Khan and Shrish Kunder
Farah Khan met Shirish Kunder on the sets of ‘Main Hoon Na’, where he was editing her directorial debut. The couple, who have an eight-year age gap, have two daughters, Anya and Diva and one son, Czar.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu
She has a lot of tags in life — model, Miss India, actor and a star wife. The actress married the south superstar Mahesh Babu, who is two years her junior, in 2005. She is now a mother of two kids, Gautam Gattamaneni and Sitara.
