From Neha Kakkar to Priyanka Chopra – B-town divas who married younger men

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 10-year age gap has been the talk of the town ever since the couple got hitched in 2018.

The pair has been giving a nonchalant shrug to all the raised eyebrows as they continue to shell out couple goals with their Instagram posts and red-carpet appearances. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was also asked about the age gap between her and Nick Jonas. In an interview with InStyle, the 'Sky is Pink' actress had said, “People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do...I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan