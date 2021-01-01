From Malaika Arora’s pool splash to Kangana Ranaut’s shoe collection, here's how B-town bid adieu to 2020

As most of B-town resumed work after production houses commenced filmmaking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are looking forward to an even more productive 2021.
With a plethora of films and assignments lined-up ahead, and new achievements to conquer, here’s how celebs bid adieu to 2020.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be having a lazy last day of the year. Instagram images she posted on Thursday capture Kareena, son Taimur and actor husband Saif Ali Khan in a cosy mood in bed.
"Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture. 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year," Kareena wrote as the caption.
Alia Bhatt
Amid speculations of her engagement with actor Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday expressed that she is ready to face whatever lies ahead of her in the year coming up.
Alia shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen standing near a bonfire with a drink in her hand. The actress wears a short red dress with a long shrug, a woollen cap and knee high boots.
"And to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!" Alia wrote on Instagram.
Karisma Kapoor
The 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a quirky photo featuring herself.
Taking to the captions, the 'Hero No 1' actor noted, "Pushing 2020 out like"
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani is done with 2020 and confesses that she is now looking forward to the next year.
Kiara posted a picture on Instagram with her back towards the camera and dressed in a coverup. She poses against the backdrop of a bright blue sky and a waterbody.
"Lookin at you 2021," Kiara wrote as caption.
Anil Kapoor
Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor expressed on the last day of 2020 that he feels grateful just to be alive through the outgoing year, which shook the world with the Covid pandemic. Kapoor shared his feelings on Instagram.
The 64-year-old actor wrote: "2020... a year of growth, new dreams, hard times and a lot more...I am grateful for all that I have and grateful to be alive, surrounded by the love and support of my family and my team...Looking ahead to everything that lies in store of us, all I'm gonna say is - Bring it On #2021!"
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor on Thursday extended New Year wishes to fans along with his dashing picture while reminiscing about the going year.
The 'Aurangzeb' star took to Instagram and shared a dashing picture of him in a brown hooded jacket. In the caption he wrote, "It's been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead."
Shah Rukh Khan's wife and designer Gauri Khan cannot wait for 2020 to get over. She is glad to finally welcome 2021 even if it means wishing fans Happy New Year a few hours early.
Malaika Arora
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Thursday was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020.
The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year.
The 'Dhadkan' actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.
She went on to share that she wants to end the day on a "calm note" reflecting on the year gone by "Looking at the last sunset of the year with Gratitude! Want to end this day on a calm note... reflecting on the year that has gone by, reminding us of some important life lessons that we'd forgotten along the way," the 45-year-old actor wrote in the caption.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is all set to enter 2021 like a 'Queen' as she returned to her hometown Manali after visiting Mumbai.
The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture her amazing shoe collection.
Surrounded by her wide range of stylish shoes, the 33-year-old actor can be seen cleaning her shoes and arranging them in organised manner.
"Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning cleaning and cleaning," she captioned the post.
"They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions. Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen," she added.
Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday expressed gratitude to his family and friends as he extended new year's greetings to everyone.
On Instagram, 'Student of The Year' filmmaker shared a monochrome picture of himself with his children.
He wrote a short note on how 2020 has not been an easy year and also acknowledged that he did learn many lessons.
"I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty," he wrote in the caption.
"Yes it wasn't an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind," he added.