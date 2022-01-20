From 'Maidaan' to 'Mili', Boney Kapoor wraps up shoot of his five films amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood bigwig Boney Kapoor has become the only producer to achieve the challenge of completing five films in the pandemic.

Among Boney Kapoor’s films that commenced and wrapped shoot in the middle of the pandemic are the Ajith-starrer 'Valimai', Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan', Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer 'Nenjuku Needhi', Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Mili'.

For over four decades now, he has aced movies across languages in Bollywood and the South Film industry.

With smashing hits like 'Mr. India', 'Judaai', 'Kyun…! Ho Gaya Na', 'No Entry', 'Wanted', Tamil action-thriller' Valimai', Telugu courtroom drama 'Vakeel Saab' and Pink’s Tamil remake 'Nerkonda Paarvai', Boney Kapoor has come to be known as a blockbuster producer.

From the stable of India's biggest crossover filmmaker, fans are now awaiting his 2022 slate of movies across languages on the horizon.

Having successfully dabbled in different genres over the years, Boney Kapoor’s 'Mili' will be a survival thriller film. Details on his slate of films are much awaited by fans.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:22 PM IST