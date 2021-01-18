From life after marriage to working in films, Kajal Aggarwal shares exclusive details during Instagram Q&A

Lockdown weddings were a hit in 2020 as many celebrities chose to enter the wedding lock in a private wedding ceremony rather than a star-studded wedding. Actress Kajal Aggarwal married her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony on October 30, in Mumbai.
Recently, the actress took to Instagram and engaged in Q&A session with her fans. From spilling the beans on life after marriage to her favourite things, Kajal went unfiltered on the photo-sharing app.
Here are some of the questions she chose to answer.
New Year Resolution: Balance between home and work. Advancement in every aspect of life.
Favourite place in Chennai: Always the ones associated with food - Avartana, Amethyst, Southern Spice.
Your Happiness: Is in your own mind, choose to be happy and positive with every passing moment.
Will you continue to do films? Of course, I will! Let’s break patriarchy, high time?
How did you meet Gautam? Through common friends.
Favourite dish: A big bowl of cacao, nut milk, nut butter, fresh berries, seeds, and cacao nibs.
Favourite ice-cream flavour: Mint chocolate chip
What makes you really angry? Hypocrisy and lies used to make me angry but now I just feel sorry for the person.
Besides that, Kajal also shared unseen pictures from here wedding and other festivities.
Kajal is best known for her roles in "Magadheera", "Kavacham", "Arya 2", "Thuppaki", and " Paris Paris". In Bollywood, she has been seen in "Singham" and "Special 26".
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)