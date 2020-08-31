From Lata Mangeshkar to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood mourns the demise of Pranab Mukherjee

"A thorough gentleman", "a great statesman" and a leader admired across political spectrum is how film personalities, including melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, actors Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit remembered former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for a removal of a clot in the brain the same day.

The long-time Congress leader had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm.