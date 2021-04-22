From Katrina Kaif to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood celebs extend greetings on World Earth Day

As the world celebrates the 'beauty of nature' and environment on World Earth Day, Bollywood stars including Hema Malini, Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal and others extended greetings on social media.

The Dream Girl of Bollywood took to Instagram and shared a picture of Earth and a green tree as she urged people to do their bit for environment conservation.

She wrote, "International Earth Day is being celebrated today. Let us all do our bit to make Mother Earth a cleaner and healthier place to live in. Leave a legacy of beauty behind for our future generations."