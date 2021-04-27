From Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities extend wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

Celebrating the auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and extended warm wishes to their fans.

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and shared a graphic of Lord Hanuman carrying an oxygen cylinder in his hand while flying. He captioned the post as "This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others. Jai Bajrang Bali."