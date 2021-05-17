From Kartik Aaryan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-Town celebs urge people to stay at home as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies

Mumbai and other parts of the country has been witnessing heavy rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Tauktae. As the cyclone intensified, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to urge their followers to stays at home.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan requested his fans and followers to stay protected amid Cyclone Tauktae.

"T 3905 - The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever (sic)," he tweeted. His fans also asked him to stay safe by commenting on his post.