From Kartik Aaryan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-Town celebs urge people to stay at home as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies

Mumbai and other parts of the country has been witnessing heavy rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Tauktae. As the cyclone intensified, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to urge their followers to stays at home.
Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan requested his fans and followers to stay protected amid Cyclone Tauktae.
"T 3905 - The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever (sic)," he tweeted. His fans also asked him to stay safe by commenting on his post.
Actress Kajol also urged those living in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to stay safe and not venture out.
Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared the important message with fans. With the cyclone advancing over Mumbai, he asked everyone to stay indoors.
In his hilarious post, Kartik is seen posing in front of a large outdoor fan.
Have a look at his post here:
On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post by the Mumbai civic body that informed of all the vaccination programmes are cancelled for today owing to the cyclone.
"Hope everyone is safe and well in Mumbai. Please stay home and take care! #CycloneTauktae (sic)," actress Diana Penty tweeted.
Kriti Kharbanda urged her fans to help stray animals while the city is facing extreme weather conditions by taking to Twitter.
"Guys, let’s avoid stepping out until & unless it’s extremely urgent. Please take care. I urge you all to give shelter to the stray cats & dogs in your area. #CycloneTauktae (sic), she wrote.
Meanwhile, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts were on orange alert while Raigad district has been put on red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae.
