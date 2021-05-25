From Kareena to Kajol, B-town celebs shower Karan Johar with birthday wishes as he turns 49

As filmmaker-producer Karan Johar turned a year older on Tuesday, several B-town celebs including his friends and colleagues shared birthday wishes for him on social media.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a frequent collaborator with Karan in multiple hit films, shared a black and white photo on her Instagram handle to wish him on his special day. She captioned it as, "Happy Birthday, Kjo... I love You," she captioned the post.