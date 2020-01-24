From Kareena to Ayushmann: Bollywood stars take up LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge

Remember the Face App challenge from last year? Well, new year, new viral challenge!

The first-ever challenge that's going viral on the internet this year is the Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Tinder meme challenge. And while that might seem to be a bit of a mouthful, the challenge itself is quite simple.

Allow us to explain:

The idea is to present yourself in different ways based on the social media platform you're using. For instance, the display picture netizens use for Tinder is probably not quite what you want, when it comes to the rather professional ambience of LinkedIn.

Singer Dolly Parton is the trendsetter behind the challenge and the rest of Hollywood followed. And after the Hollywood celebrities shared their memes of the challenge, Bollywood stars were quick to get in on the act.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ayushmann Khuranna, here's the Bollywood edition of the Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Tinder meme challenge: