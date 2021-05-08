From Kareena Kapoor's nanny to Malaika Arora's stretchmark's, bizarre things that star moms got trolled for

Motherhood can be overwhelming. But, can you imagine being mom-shamed by strangers on the internet who ridicule you for the choices you make as mother?

Bollywood celebrities seem to have no escape from trolls.

On Mother's Day 2021, here's a list of celebrity moms who got shamed for extremely silly things:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was trolled for hiring a nanny for her son Taimur.

Talking about the online trolling, the actor had said, "I have to address one thing… recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies. To you judgmental folks who know nothing about my life, please note that there’s a finger I’m showing you in my mind right now."