From Kareena Kapoor's nanny to Malaika Arora's stretchmark's, bizarre things that star moms got trolled for

Motherhood can be overwhelming. But, can you imagine being mom-shamed by strangers on the internet who ridicule you for the choices you make as mother?
Bollywood celebrities seem to have no escape from trolls.
On Mother's Day 2021, here's a list of celebrity moms who got shamed for extremely silly things:
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan was trolled for hiring a nanny for her son Taimur.
Talking about the online trolling, the actor had said, "I have to address one thing… recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies. To you judgmental folks who know nothing about my life, please note that there’s a finger I’m showing you in my mind right now."
Malika Arora
Malika Arora, the Yummy Mummy who turns heads every time she heads to the gym in sexy athleisure, was recently trolled for showing off her stretch marks.
While nasty trolls forgot that stretch-marks are natural and many women get them post pregnancy, several netizens had come out to defend Malaika and hit back at trolls.
Neena Gupta
Veteran actress Neena Gupta, the mother of celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta, was shamed for having a child out of wedlock.
Gupta and West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards, who were in a brief relationship in the 80s, are parents to Masaba.
Gupta raised Masaba as a single mother for a long time before marrying Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008.
Neena faced a lot of challenges for her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood.
The award-winning actor is now enjoying her successful second innings in Bollywood.
She is slated to come out with a no-holds-barred account of her personal and professional life in 2021.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The former Miss World has been criticized for bizarre things like kissing her daughter Aaradhya on the lips, holding her hand and more.
Earlier this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received severe backlash on social media after being spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Abhishek and their 9-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
The actress was seen holding onto her baby girl’s hand, seemingly refusing to let it go.
Social media users could not stop but troll Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya’s hand — something that she does often in public. Fans had chided the actress for being an over-protective mother.
Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who has two kids, was trolled in 2019 for not carrying her son.
She was photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off for a holiday. The star wife was seen holding her daughter Misha's hand, while a nanny was seen carrying Zain and another nanny walked behind them.
Mira was shamed for 'trying hard to be like Kareena Kapoor' and trolls had reminded her that 'even Kate Middleton holds her own child!'