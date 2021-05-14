From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities extend Eid 2021 wishes

Bollywood celebrities extended good wishes and health to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "Namaskar. Sabhi Muslim bhai behenon ko Eid Mubarak. Aap sab khush rahein aur swasth rahein. (Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters. May you all be happy and healthy)."

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: "Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and safety to all."