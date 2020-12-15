From Karan Johar vs Madhur Bhandarkar to Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh - biggest Bollywood feuds of 2020

While professional rivalries in Bollywood is not a new phenomenon, some celebrities do not shy away from taking personal jibes at each other in public domain.

2020 was an eventful year (to say the least) as we saw stars like Kangana Ranaut and Tapsee Pannu, Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar, Arbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap lock horns with each other.

As the year comes to an end, here are some of the biggest Bollywood feuds of 2020:

Kangana Ranaut v/s Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu's clash dates back to July 2019. However, their feud was reignited when Ranaut called Pannu a 'B-grade actress' and a 'needy outsider'.

Earlier this year, after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut appeared on Arnab Goswami's show and passed uncalled-for remarks about actress Taapsee Pannu.

"For me, I have only to lose here because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry?," the 'Queen' actress, who's known for not mincing her words, said on national television.