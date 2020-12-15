From Karan Johar vs Madhur Bhandarkar to Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh - biggest Bollywood feuds of 2020

While professional rivalries in Bollywood is not a new phenomenon, some celebrities do not shy away from taking personal jibes at each other in public domain.
2020 was an eventful year (to say the least) as we saw stars like Kangana Ranaut and Tapsee Pannu, Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar, Arbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap lock horns with each other.
As the year comes to an end, here are some of the biggest Bollywood feuds of 2020:
Kangana Ranaut v/s Taapsee Pannu
Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu's clash dates back to July 2019. However, their feud was reignited when Ranaut called Pannu a 'B-grade actress' and a 'needy outsider'.
Earlier this year, after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut appeared on Arnab Goswami's show and passed uncalled-for remarks about actress Taapsee Pannu.
"For me, I have only to lose here because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry?," the 'Queen' actress, who's known for not mincing her words, said on national television.
After the interview made headlines, Taapsee had tweeted, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot"
(I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)
Later, in an interview with CNN, the actress - who was called 'a sasti copy' of the Kangana by latter's sister Rangoli Chandel - had said, "This hasn't been the first time. Everyone who has been following this knows, it is not the first time. One thing that I have maintained consistently in all my interviews from the beginning till now, since the time this insider-outsider debate has started, is the fact that I a very proud am an outsider."
"What irked me and finally I felt like speaking up was the fact that i was getting discredited. The fact that my hard earned success, whatever A grade, B grade, even D grade success for that matter, was being credited to either movie mafia or she (Tapsee) has achieved everything because of her (Kangana's) struggles," the 'Thappad' actress had added.
Madhur Bhandarkar vs Karan Johar
In November, Madhur Bhandarkar called out producer Karan Johar and CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta for keeping the title of their upcoming Netflix show - 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. He revealed that he is currently working on a project titled 'Bollywood Wives' and alleged that he had denied giving the title to Karan and Apoorva, after which they tweaked it.
Calling it morally and ethically wrong, he'd tweeted, "Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title".
After Madhur filed a complaint with official bodies of the film industry and slammed Johar for not responding to the notices, the latter had issued a public apology.
Replying to the same , Madhur had written, “Dear Karan, Thank you for your response.
This is indeed a close-knit industry and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a "fraternity". I didn't hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title "GUTKA" in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with. The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work.
But let's move forward. I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavours.
Best, Madhur."
Govinda vs nephew Krushna Abhishek
Veteran star Govinda and his nephew actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's family feud was reignited when the latter opted out ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’s episode, which featured his uncle and opened up about their soured relationship to a leading daily.
It all began two years ago, when Sunita expressed how upset she was when she read a post shared by Krushna’s wife Kashmeera on her social media profile about people performing for money after Sunita and Govinda decided to make an appearance on a TV show.
In 2019, Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Namrata were the guests on Kapil Sharma’s show. However, Krushna was missing in action during that episode.
Krushna while speaking to a daily said that Sunita had requested the team for him to not be a part of the segment featuring them. Krushna found this sad and shocking and said that his character Sapna is an integral part of the show. He, however, chose not to create a scene because it was Namrata’s big day as she had come to promote her album.
The incident from last year had left a bad taste in Krushna's mouth and hence he opted out of this year's episode.
After this, Govinda had issued a lengthy statement addressing Krushna Abhishek's comments and said that 'washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity.'
Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut
Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut recently embroiled in a bitter war of words recently over the farmers' protest.
The two, one a celebrity singer-actor from Punjab and the other a Bollywood star known for her combative comments, began bickering on the social media platform Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano - the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh.
Dosanjh shared a BBC interview of the woman who Ranaut had wrongly identified as Bilkis Bano and tweeted that her name is Mahinder Kaur.
"Listen to this with proof, Kangana. One shouldn't be so blind... You are saying just about anything," the actor, who hails from Dosanjh Kalan village near Jalandhar, Punjab, said in Romanised Punjabi.
In the vitriolic exchange that followed, Ranaut called Dosanjh filmmaker Karan Johar's "pet", a "bootlicker" and asked if he wasn't ashamed of defending somebody who "instigated" the Delhi riots earlier this year. She also said her comments were directed towards Bilkis Bano and not Mahinder Kaur, someone she said she didn't even know.
Dosanjh, a popular name in Punjabi films who shot to national fame with the 2016 drug drama "Udta Punjab", in turn asked if she was a sycophant of everyone she has worked with. "Then the list will be long," he said.
"These people aren't from Bollywood, they are from Punjab. You know how to lie and instigate people by playing with their emotions," he added.
Asserting his Punjabi identity, Dosanjh said Ranaut, even as a woman, doesn't have the manners to talk to someone's mother or sister.
"Our mothers are god for us. You have stirred up a hornet's nest. Google the Punjabi." "Every word you say is like that, what do you want? They are like God for us. Did nobody teach you any etiquette of speaking? Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those who are elder to you," he added.
And so, it went on.
Responding to a tweet by Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu, who has asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to initiate FIRs against Dosanjh and singer Jazzy B among others for being 'Khalistani elements' hijacking the agitation, Ranaut said he was revealing the truth about "terrorists".
"Sycophant and terrorists want to divide this country. They are dragging dadi without any reason to set their agenda. Shame on tukde gang..." she said.
In response, Dosanjh said it was she who stood to gain something here and everyone knew she was going to join politics.
When Ranaut called Punjab "the heart of the country" which needed to be rid of "terrorists", Dosanjh said India was not hers alone. He also accused Ranaut of trying to derail a peaceful protest.
Sonam Kapoor vs Ali Abbas Zafar over 'Mr India' sequel
In February, Zee Studios announced that they have signed Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a trilogy: 'Mr India', based on the 1987 Shekhar Kapur-directed movie, which featured Anil Kapoor as Mr India and late Sridevi as a journalist.
Bollywood actress Sonam K Ahuja found it disrespectful since no one bothered to consult her actor-father Anil Kapoor and director Shekhar Kapur.
Sonam had taken to social media to share a post expressing her displeasure at the news of 'Mr India' remake.
"A lot of people have been me asking me about the "Mr India remake". Honestly, my father didn't even know that the film was being remade, we found about it through social media when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. It's quite disrespectful and underhanded, if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle - two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is," Sonam wrote.
Payal Ghosh and Richa Chaddha's legal battle
Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in October for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement" against her and had also sought monetary compensation of Rs 1.1 crore in damages.
Ghosh, while making allegations of rape against film maker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other female actors into the controversy.
Chadha had taken to Twitter to share her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar's statement.
"Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest."
The statement further read that the 'Fukrey' star condemns her name being "unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner" into controversies and allegations raised by "third parties."
"Though our client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.
No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations."
Later, the actresses told the Bombay High Court that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms in which Ghosh withdrew the statement made against Chadha and tendered unconditional apology.
Salman Khan and his brothers vs Abhinav Kashyap
After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the cruel side of Bollywood, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap had launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.
Abinav Singh Kashyap claimed that he was exploited and bullied by the hands of Khans and also demanded a probe into Salman Khan's charity Being Human, saying that it is used as a front for money laundering.
Taking a sly dig at Abhinav Kashyap, Arbaaz Khan had tweeted, "'An Idle Mind is the Devil’s Workshop.' An English Proverb taught to us in school. I was too young to understand the deeper meaning of it then, but looking at what’s happening all around us, the old proverb makes a whole lot of sense."
Later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arbaaz Khan addressed the claims and said that they have taken a legal action against the 'Besharam' director.
He said, "We have taken legal action and have also complained to the film association. We would like to go that way, not interested in fighting this any other way... We are doing what we think is the best way to address this."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)