From Kanika to Boney Kapoor, complete list of Indian celebs and their encounter with COVID-19

With the entertainment industry come at a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebs have been sharing their quarantine diaries on social media. However, some made headlines for encountering the viral outbreak first hand. Here’s a complete list of Indian celebs and their encounters with COVID-19.
Kanika Kapoor
Singer Kanika Kapoor, was the first Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 in India. She had attended two parties in Lucknow in the presence of top politicians and bureaucrats upon returning from UK. She was hospitalized for over a fortnight at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). She also faced legal obstacles for not informing her travel details earlier.
Karim Morani
After his two daughters Zoa and Shaza, 'Chennai Express' film producer Karim Morani also tested positive for COVID 19. Zoa had returned from Rajasthan's Bikaner in March. Her sister Shaza returned from Sri Lanka.
Freddy Daruwala
Freddy Daruwala's bungalow was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the actor's father tested COVID-19 positive. The actor, best known for playing the arch villain in the 2014 Akshay Kumar-starrer "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", confirmed that his father had initially revealed symptoms of seasonal flue, like fever and body ache. Freddy's father is 67, and has been kept in home isolation.
Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao's housing complex here has been partially sealed after an 11-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. The complex is in Mumbai's Andheri area. The child is the daughter of a director who resides in the C-wing of the complex, prompting the BMC to partially seal the A and B wings and also sanitise the entire complex.
Boney Kapoor
Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor's house help who was unwell for a while, tested coronavirus positive, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state government authorities have started the process of getting him to a quarantine centre. The domestic help Charan Sahu, aged 23, was living with Kapoor and his family at their residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex.
Bhushan Kumar
The T-Series office in the city has been sealed after a caretaker tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "We have recently found out that one of our own at the T-Series office has been tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the security personnel and helpers reside within the office premises since years did not get a chance to go back to their hometowns due to the nationwide lockdown," said Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of Super Cassettes Industries Limited, which owns the label T-Series.
Rahul Mahajan
Indian reality show entertainer and former pilot Rahul Mahajan has been quarantined at his Worli apartment, with wife Natalya Ilina, after their cook tested positive for coronavirus. However, the couple tested negative for the same. Rahul is the son of former union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan.
Ankita Lokhande
A residential building in the city's Malad area, where several celebrities including actress Ankita Lokhande stays, has been entirely sealed off after a man in the complex tested positive for COVID-19. The person in question had returned from Spain, according to a report in timesofindia.com. The apartment society has five wings and is also home to the television couples Natasha Sharma and Aditya Redij, and Ashita Dhawan and Shailesh Gulabani, besides actor Mishkat Verma.
Amal Sehrawat
"Choti Sarrdaarni" actor Amal Sehrawat's building in Andheri West here has been sealed after a person tested positive for coronavirus. "Initially it came as a shock to us but soon, due to the efficient residents' association, we were informed that the person had mild symptoms. That gave us a lot of relief," said Amal.