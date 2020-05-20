From Kanika to Boney Kapoor, complete list of Indian celebs and their encounter with COVID-19

With the entertainment industry come at a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebs have been sharing their quarantine diaries on social media. However, some made headlines for encountering the viral outbreak first hand. Here’s a complete list of Indian celebs and their encounters with COVID-19.

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor, was the first Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 in India. She had attended two parties in Lucknow in the presence of top politicians and bureaucrats upon returning from UK. She was hospitalized for over a fortnight at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). She also faced legal obstacles for not informing her travel details earlier.

Karim Morani

After his two daughters Zoa and Shaza, 'Chennai Express' film producer Karim Morani also tested positive for COVID 19. Zoa had returned from Rajasthan's Bikaner in March. Her sister Shaza returned from Sri Lanka.

Freddy Daruwala

Freddy Daruwala's bungalow was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the actor's father tested COVID-19 positive. The actor, best known for playing the arch villain in the 2014 Akshay Kumar-starrer "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", confirmed that his father had initially revealed symptoms of seasonal flue, like fever and body ache. Freddy's father is 67, and has been kept in home isolation.

Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao's housing complex here has been partially sealed after an 11-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. The complex is in Mumbai's Andheri area. The child is the daughter of a director who resides in the C-wing of the complex, prompting the BMC to partially seal the A and B wings and also sanitise the entire complex.