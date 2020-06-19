From Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, how celebs 'exposed' Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai has sent shock waves across the Indian film industry and elsewhere. The Bandra Police are conducting a probe in the actor's alleged suicide case. They have recorded the statements of over 13 people, including Rajput's family members and close friends including actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

"Keeping in view the professional angle", police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, the Police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, many from the industry have come out in the open and called out the "cruel and unforgiving" nature of the industry and those "ruling" it.

Kangana Ranaut, who is known to not mince her words, earlier stated that Sushant never got the recognition he deserved. On Friday, in another video, she slammed the publications which wrote 'blind items' about the late actor. "Many things have been revealed after the killing of Sushant Singh Rajput from some interviews that I've read, and to some I've directly spoken. His father felt that the actor was in a lot of tension because of the film industry's dirty play. Abhishek Kapoor, who launched the actor, and with whom Sushant made the film 'Kedarnath', states that it was a 'systematic dismantling of a fragile mind'," said Ranaut in the video.

Shekhar Kapur who was to work with Sushant in the shelved ‘Paani’ tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours."

Celebrity hairstylist-turned-director Sapna Bhavnani claimed that Rajput's battle with mental health was out in the open and yet the industry chose to look the other way. "It's no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend," she wrote on Twitter.

Actor and Producer Nikhil Dwivedi also pointed out the hypocrisy in the movie industry, he wrote, "At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant.. Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No! But u were, whn they were doing well."

Director Anubhav Sinha took a jibe at the 'Bollywood Privilege Club'. After the actor's death Sinha wrote, "The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further."

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha said, "#SushantSinghRajput is no more and suddenly the entire industry has great things to say about him. Where were you when he and so many like him actually needed you? DON’T JUST SAY THINGS...F***ING MEAN THEM! #Bollywood #Media #Hypocrites."

Koena Mitra also slammed Bollywood and that those writing essays mourning his death used to mock him because he was a TV star.