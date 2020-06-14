From 'Kai Po Che' to 'Chhichhore': Commemorating Sushant Singh Rajput's life by the legacy he left behind

Sushant Singh Rajput

As We like To Remember Him!

The tragic untimely loss of Sushant Singh Rajput will be too difficult to overcome. Yet, his memories and cinema have given us so much to love and celebrate that instead of our tears, lets commemorate his life by the legacy he left behind.

Kai Po Che (2013)

Abhishek Kapoor’s adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s The Three Mistakes Of My Life was way better than the book. The film pivoted around the Gujarat riots but for Sushant Singh the greater challenge would have been rubbing shoulders with none other than Rajkummar Rao. Shockingly, despite Rao being the critic’s favourite. Sushant Singh as the hotheaded and impulsive, Ishaan won everyone over with his infectious smile and dynamism. Ishaan overpowering desire to coach a local kid Ali into a full-fledged batsman made him win hearts and even the Best Male debutant that year.

Shudh Desi Romance (2013)

Shudh Desi Romance directed by Maneesh Sharma was one of the first films to take up living-in as a subject. Despite the modern outlook, the charisma of the film was how all its lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor bore a very earthy essence through out the film. It certainly made Rajput’s foothold in the movie business stronger as his character was the exact opposite of what he played in his debut film. Rajput’s Raghu had abundant energy and a childlike ineptitude of a man who wears his heart on his sleeve. Given it was a YRF film, it sure helped him get into the league of the big banners, sealing him a role in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma.

M S Dhoni – The Untold Story (2016)

After adding names like Maneesh Sharma, Dibaker Banerjee (Detective Byomkesh Bakshy) to his repertoire, Sushant Singh Rajput hit a 6 with Neeraj Pandey’s biopic on cricketer M S Dhoni. The film is recorded as Sushant’s career best, with trade figures higher than some of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar releases that year. The film went tax free in UP and was dubbed in Marathi too. Simply because Sushant Singh, didn’t play Dhoni in the film, he became Mahindra Singh Dhoni for all his fans and also, the cricketer’s.

Sonchiriya (2019)

Sonchiriya was a simple story about outlaws on the run. The film skimmed topics of caste, gender, religion and politics, and proved to be a film about the desperation to belong to something larger than oneself, the all-consuming desire to believe in something. Abhishek Chaubey had Sushant Singh Rajput playing a man called Lakhna — and Rajput played his character to the tee. Given he was sharing space with industry’s best like Manoj Bajpayee, it was no mean feat.

Chhichhore (2019)

The film marked the lowest opening for any Sushant Singh Rajput film, but turned into one of his career bests. The film dealt with a question no one dared ask, “What happens after you fail?” Chhichhore addressed the subject so sensitively and hilariously, that it is a cult amongst youngsters and even seniors. Sushant Singh lead the cast alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin. He completely won hearts over with the endearing story of a father fighting alongside his son who has attempted suicide. A film that leaves irony behind as we bid the actor goodbye.