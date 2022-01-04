From 'Jersey' to 'RRR' - Movies that have been postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases are spiking up again in many regions of India. States are imposing restrictions on public gatherings. Among the many restrictions, some regions have closed down cinema halls and theatres to control the spread of the variant. Delhi has already closed its cinema halls and theatres. Any many cities have allowed only 50% seats to be booked. This may result in the loss of audience for movies that are releasing soon. Hence, filmmakers are deciding to postpone their movies until these restrictions get removed.

Here is the list of the films postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

RRR

The movie was set to release on January 7, 2022. but the much awaited movie is yet again postponed. The movie stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The makers have indefinitely shifted the release of the movie. The high budget movie will face huge loss due to the decreased audience and hence, the decision of delay.

Jersey

The sports drama was set to release on December 31, 2021 but has now been postponed until any further information. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The makers released a statement saying that the movie is postponed in the view of the health and safety of the audience.

Prithviraj

The makers of the much-awaited period drama 'Prithviraj', based on the life of the mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, have reportedly postponed the release date due to rising COVID-19 cases. The film was supposed to release on January 21, 2022. The film stars Akshay Kumar and former MIss World Manushi Chillar.

Morbius

The makers of the Spider Man spinoff 'Morbius' starring Jared Leto have pushed the release of the upcoming film by three months. The film, part of Sony's Spider-Man cinematic universe (not to be confused with Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe), will debut on April 1 instead of January 28. In the film, Jared Leto plays antihero Michael Morbius, who attempts a desperate gamble in order to treat a rare blood disorder, one that makes him more familiar with a darkness inside of him.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 02:41 PM IST