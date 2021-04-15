From Janhvi Kapoor to Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh, B-town celebs leave Mumbai amid lockdown

As Mumbai entered the 15-day lockdown to break the chain of COVID-19 crisis, Bollywood celebs have once again shown off their privilege by escaping the restrictions and departing for holidays.
The list included Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, who were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their kids.
Also photographed was Janhvi Kapoor, who recently got back from an exotic vacation in the Maldives, but decided to leave the city anyway. According to reports the star kid left for Goa.
On the other hand, B-town’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also left for Bangalore to be with the actress’s parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone.
Joining the list of escapists is veteran actor Soni Razdan, who had been demanding the vaccine for all actors.
As of now, cinema halls have been shut, and the Maharashtra government has ordered all film and TV shoots to be stopped immediately.
To control the coronavirus surge, Maharashtra is under a new 15-day 'lockdown-style' curfew April 14-April 30, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray late on Tuesday.