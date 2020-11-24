From Hrithik Roshan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood congratulates team 'Delhi Crime' on International Emmy win

Bollywood celebrities congratulated the cast and crew of the web-series Delhi Crime, which has won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, held virtually this year owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The show becomes the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy.

Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Take a bow @RichieMehta & the talented team of #DelhiCrime for your well deserved win at #Emmys2020! Congratulations on setting an International precedent - @ShefaliShah_ @_AdilHussain @RasikaDugal @rajeshtailang"