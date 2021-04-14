From Hina Khan to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood celebs extend Ramadan 2021 wishes

As the holy month of Ramadan began, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans and followers.
It’s that time of the year when people pray and eat with friends and family together.
On the auspicious occasion, actor Hina Khan shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram account as she posted pictures of herself donning a yellow suit, with a dupatta over her head, on first sehri on Ramadan.
In the pictures, she can be seen holding a plate of dates.
Check Hina's pictures here:
Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently holidaying in Gulmarg with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared a video shot in Baba Rishi near Gulmarg in Baramulla district.
The video features a mosque and evening prayers can also be heard.
Here's a still from the video:
Other celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Dia Mirza also wished on the occasion of Ramadan.
Here are their tweets:
Actor Hansika Motwani wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak to all who celebrate have a lovely blessed month."
This year, Ramadan will end on the evening of May 12, 2021. Ramadan is the holy period as per Islamic faith. It is a month-long festival during which time Muslims fast or observe Roza.
People wake up early in the morning to have their first meal, also known as sehri. They break their fast in the evening which is called iftaar. During the day, people abstain from consuming food or water.
