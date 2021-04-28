From Hina Khan to Amit Sadh, Bollywood actors who went on a social media detox amid COVID-19 crisis

Over the past few weeks, several Bollywood celebrities have distanced themselves from social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

Amid the second wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc in India, while some actors have been making the best use of social media to amplify the voices of those in need, others have decided to stay away from it for various reasons.

Here's a list of celebs who have either taken a break from social media or quit it.

1. Esha Gupta

Actress Esha Gupta is the latest celebrity to big goodbye to her followers as she takes a break from social media. She has decided to discontinue her use of social media in the face of rising coronavirus cases. However, she informed that her Instagram account will remain active and will be managed by her team so that necessary COVID-19 resources can be shared with the public on her page.

"We are in this together. Seeing the situation in our country my family and I have contributed beds and essentials. Every day seeing what our country is going through is just painful. I wish everyone who reads this a healthy life and prays for your families safety. Going off social media, but please continue sharing verified information so my team can share it with all of you. Please take care and be grateful and kind towards one another," she had said.

2. Fatima Sana Shaikh

On Monday, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh announced her plan to take a break from social media in her Instagram story. Without giving any reason for her decision, she wrote, "Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys."

3. Hina Khan

Actor Hina Khan's father passed away on April 20, 2021. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a note announcing that she is taking a break from social media and her accounts will be managed by her team.

"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love," she wrote.