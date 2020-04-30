From Hillary fellatio joke to Mithali Raj: Rishi Kapoor's politically incorrect tweets which infuriated people

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at 8:45 AM in Mumbai. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.
The actor will hugely be remembered for his remarkable roles in movies like Booby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Chandni, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons, to name a few. However, on Twitter, the actor was unapologetically vocal and sometimes even politically incorrect.
Let us take a look at Rishi Kapoor's politically incorrect tweets which infuriated people:
1. When beef was banned in Maharashtra in 2015, the actor expressed his anger in multiple tweets. "Ban Beef! Ban films! Why not ban TOBACCO,CIGARETTES, GUTKA?? . Coz it makes money for politicians ? Get real people. Jaago logon! Answer BJP," he wrote. He added, "I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God fearing then a non eater? Think!!"
2. Back in 2016, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted an image of Hillary Clinton coughing. The picture was in reference to the infamous incident wherein Hillary's husband, Bill Clinton was reportedly involved in. Kapoor wrote, "History being checked! Tx for it ABjr. If it wasn't RIGHT,it would have LEFT a bad taste."
3. When Mithali Raj's team entered the finals of the Cricket World Cup 2017, Rishi Kapoor tweeted an image of Sourav Ganguly taking off his shirt after the famous victory over England in the Natwest Series final in 2002. Kapoor implied Mithali to do the same, he wrote, "Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO."
4. In 2017, Rishi Kapoor agreed with Farooq Abdullah, who claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and "this won't change" no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other. Kapoor wrote, "Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di !"
5. Kapoor once targetted American media personality Kim Kardashian. He posted an image of Kardashian alongside onions in a bag and wrote, "Onions in a mesh bag!"
