From Hillary fellatio joke to Mithali Raj: Rishi Kapoor's politically incorrect tweets which infuriated people

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at 8:45 AM in Mumbai. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

The actor will hugely be remembered for his remarkable roles in movies like Booby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Chandni, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons, to name a few. However, on Twitter, the actor was unapologetically vocal and sometimes even politically incorrect.

Let us take a look at Rishi Kapoor's politically incorrect tweets which infuriated people:

1. When beef was banned in Maharashtra in 2015, the actor expressed his anger in multiple tweets. "Ban Beef! Ban films! Why not ban TOBACCO,CIGARETTES, GUTKA?? . Coz it makes money for politicians ? Get real people. Jaago logon! Answer BJP," he wrote. He added, "I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God fearing then a non eater? Think!!"