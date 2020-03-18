From having an advantage as a star kid to her biggest rival in the industry, Ananya Pandey bears all

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Pandey feels that star kids have an advantage as they have easier access to people from the industry, and that she considers "Dhadak" star Janhvi Kapoor her biggest competition.

Talking about the debate around nepotism, Ananya said: "I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud."

"There are so many examples of such talented people who have not come from the film background like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma and then there are actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have come from film families and done so well. So, it all comes down to the audience," added the daughter of Chunky Pandey.

The "Student Of The Year 2" star also recalled her first audition, and how she got rejected.